Investigation launched into allegations of sexual assault in bars in Ixelles

The Brussels public prosecutors office has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into allegations of sexual assault in the Cimetière d’Ixelles district of Brussels.

“The Brussels public prosecutor’s office can confirm, following information that has appeared on social networks in recent days and questions from the press, that several complaints have been lodged about acts of indecency that have allegedly been committed in the Cimetière d’Ixelles district in recent months,” Martin François, spokesman for the office, said on Tuesday, according to Belga News Agency.

“A full investigation is underway to shed light on the exact circumstances of these events. In the interest of the investigation, no further comment will be made,” he added.

Several accounts of alleged sexual assault and rape committed by employees of two well-known bars in the Cimetière d’Ixelles neighbourhood have been posted on social networks since Sunday evening, with calls to boycott the bars in question.

The bars named in the allegations, the Waff and the El Café, have both issued statements on social media, Belga reports.