   
Auctioning off new students during ‘baptism’ abolished in Leuven
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Latest News:
Werchter Boutique: Tickets for Stromae’s return go on...
Auctioning off new students during ‘baptism’ abolished in...
Eleven countries sign joint statement on fishing dispute...
Increase in testing and positivity rate pushes up...
WHO’s 10 calls for climate action to assure...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Employers furious about Belgium’s abolition of one-day sick notes
    2
    Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high street
    3
    Belgium balances the budget
    4
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    5
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Share article:

    Auctioning off new students during ‘baptism’ abolished in Leuven

    Wednesday, 13 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    A student "baptism" taking place in Belgium. Credit: Wikipedia

    Auctioning off students as part of their “baptism” to join a student association has been abolished in Leuven for the coming year.

    The so-called “schachtenverkoop” – literally translated from Dutch as “shaft sales” – involves a new student being sold to the member of the associations who put in the highest bid, temporarily giving them a right of ownership, however, this will not be part of the “baptism” process, as is stated in the city’s new baptismal charter.

    “Many feel that baptisms and welcoming new students should be a positive story that students look back on with warm feelings for a lifetime. Without humiliation, without barriers to belonging,” Luc Sels, the Rector of the University of Leuven (KU Leuven), stated in a press release on Wednesday.

    In the past, KU Leuven faced criticism regarding student baptisms following the death of Belgian student Sanda Dia, who passed away in 2018 after a student hazing during which he had to drink large amounts of alcohol and fish oil and was urinated on by the now-disbanded Flemish student club Reuzegom, of which certain members attended the university.

    Related News

     

    However, unlike student circles, student associations in Flanders are independent and have no ties with faculties, universities or colleges, meaning the discussion to change certain rituals cannot be done by higher education institutions alone.

    This change to the 2021-2022 charter is an important step forward, as Leuven student groups agreed with the city’s higher education institutions, the city of Leuven itself and the police to abolish this ritual, and put alternatives in place such as the allocation of a “senior year godfather or godmother.”

    As stated in the latest Leuven baptismal charter, which regulates rituals across all associations, this process “cannot be done by auction, nor by payment, and it should in no way lead to discrimination on the basis of gender, appearance or skin colour.”

    To further ensure the safety of baptisms in Leuven, the organised activities must be reported by associations in advance and will be checked against the baptismal charter with the various partners, according to Gil Vanommeslaeghe, the student inspector at Leuven police.

    “This happens in dialogue with the students themselves. Of course, it is also closely monitored that the agreements made are always adhered to,” he added.

    All parties involved in creating this new charter also agreed to meet regularly this academic year to work closely together on a more sustainable vision of positive baptism and welcoming activities.

    Latest news

    Werchter Boutique: Tickets for Stromae’s return go on sale 
    Tickets for the much-anticipated return of Belgian artist Stromae at the Belgian Werchter Boutique festival in June 2022 have officially gone on sale ...
    Eleven countries sign joint statement on fishing dispute with UK
    Eleven countries, including Belgium, have signed a joint statement criticising the UK for only granting a limited amount of licences to European ...
    Increase in testing and positivity rate pushes up coronavirus infections
    More people are getting tested for the coronavirus in Belgium, and of those people, more are testing positive, resulting in the number of new ...
    WHO’s 10 calls for climate action to assure sustained recovery from COVID-19 
    All countries must set ambitious national climate commitments if they are to sustain a healthy and green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, WHO ...
    CureVac stops development of its Covid vaccine
    The German biopharmaceutical company CureVac is stopping the development of its first candidate vaccine against the coronavirus and shifting its ...
    Investigation launched into allegations of sexual assault in bars in Ixelles
    The Brussels public prosecutors office has confirmed that an investigation has been launched into allegations of sexual assault in the Cimetière ...
    Employers furious about Belgium’s abolition of one-day sick notes
    Belgium's decision to get rid of the sick notes for a one-day absence, effectively making it possible for employees to take a sick day without a ...
    Air Belgium launches flights to Mauritius from this week
    The Belgian airline Air Belgium will soon be flying to the tropical island of Mauritius, with two flights a week starting from 15 October. These ...
    Eurostar will operate extra trains during the Christmas period
    Additional Eurostar trains will run between London and mainland Europe over the Christmas period in response to increasing demand, the company ...
    Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high street
    A Belgian Youtuber is the latest person to jump on the Squid Game bandwagon with his version of the card game ddakji, a children's game that plays a ...
    France to ban plastic packaging for fresh produce from January 2022
    In a decisive measure to significantly cut plastic waste, the French Government announced on Monday that plastic packaging will be banned for most ...
    Suspect in fatal stabbing in Brussels given psychiatric examination
    The suspect in a fatal stabbing of a woman in Brussels has undergone a psychiatric examination and been determined to be psychotic, according to ...