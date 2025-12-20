Belgium lagging behind on carbon tax at EU borders

Cementworks in Gaurain-Ramecroix, Tournai. Credit: Belga

Only 307 of the 803 Belgian companies affected by the European Union’s carbon border tax have taken steps to comply with the new regulation, which will come into effect on 1 January, according to Le Soir.

Of these, 266 companies are already in compliance with the measure.

The EU’s carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) aims to set a carbon price for certain imported materials, based on the CO2 emissions generated during their production outside the EU.

In Belgium, only a small proportion of importers will be directly impacted by the CBAM. Out of the 8,214 importers identified, just 803 are subject to the tax.

However, these 803 businesses are responsible for between 92% and more than 99% of imported emissions, depending on the sector.

Companies that fail to comply could face fines of €100 per tonne of CO2 and have their goods detained at customs.

