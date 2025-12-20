Organisations urge swift implementation of Flemish agreement

VOKA president Rudy Provoost delivers a speech at the new year's reception of VOKA. Monday 09 January 2023 in Brussels. Credit: Jonas Roosens / Belga

The Flemish government has reached an agreement on reforming the permitting policy, and both Embuild and Voka are urging its swift implementation.

The agreement, finalised late Friday night, aims to streamline the process for granting permits. While Embuild and Voka welcome the deal, they stress the importance of prompt and decisive action to turn the plans into reality.

Voka warned on Saturday that implementing the agreement will require months of work to draft decrees and resolutions. The organisation called for a new permitting framework to be operational by summer 2026, citing urgent challenges. It stated that delays in reforming the permitting process are harming the investment climate.

Similarly, Embuild highlighted the visible effects of the current permitting backlog. The construction federation pointed to fewer permit applications, slower deliveries, and rising costs for remaining projects. Embuild urged immediate action to finalise measures and ensure that tangible results are delivered before the summer.

