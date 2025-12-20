Walloons appeal for more transparency about PFAS levels

Brussels region Minister for Economy, Environment and Climate, Social Integration and Health, Energy, Water, Cleanliness, Port of Brussels and Health Alain Maron talks to the press at a session of the Chamber Commission Energy, Environment and Climate at the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 15 November 2023. The recent case of Pfas pollution in the water is be discussed. BELGA PHOTO HATIM KAGHAT

A legal challenge has been filed by citizens from several municipalities in Hainaut and Walloon Brabant demanding full disclosure of PFAS contamination levels measured by Walloon authorities.

Local councillor Arnaud Guérard (Ecolo) from Ecaussinnes stated that blood analyses conducted by the Public Service Scientific Institute (Issep) in the water supply zone fed by Vivaqua’s “Hainaut feeder” confirmed significant overexposure to PFAS for residents in November 2025.

Municipalities affected include Ecaussinnes, Braine-l’Alleud, Braine-le-Château, Braine-le-Comte, Ittre, Seneffe, Soignies, Tubize, and Waterloo.

Guérard noted experts have highlighted health risks linked to PFAS exposure, and many residents exceed levels for which medical consultation is recommended, sparking concerns over chemical contamination.

Efforts to obtain complete information and transparency on measured PFAS pollution data were made in September 2025, with requests sent to both Issep and the Walloon Public Service (SPW).

However, Issep refused access outright, while the SPW denied requests for soil data and laboratory water analysis reports, Guérard explained.

In response, two appeals were submitted to the Commission of Recourse for the Right to Access Environmental Information (CRAIE).

Guérard additionally called for blood tests to be made accessible to anyone wanting to check their PFAS exposure, including recommendations, regardless of age.

