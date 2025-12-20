Mechelen opens Ukraine solidarity spot on Grote Markt

Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga.

The city of Mechelen inaugurated the "Ukraine House" on Saturday at the Grote Markt, a community hub dedicated to solidarity with war-torn Ukraine.

The venue serves as a meeting place and centre for volunteer projects and cultural initiatives aimed at supporting Ukrainians affected by the war.

Mechelen has been actively committed to aiding Ukraine, with previous efforts including a refugee emergency village, closer ties with its sister city Lviv, and humanitarian convoys to the region.

Recently, the city also established a training programme focused on rehabilitation for war veterans.

Local organisations and volunteers involved in these projects now have a permanent base at the Ukraine House. The building, owned by social housing agency Woonland, has been provided free of charge, with Mechelen ensuring it was made ready for use.

“It will be a space for connection and dedication to Ukraine, a building in the heart of our city as proof that Mechelen will never abandon Ukraine,” said Mayor Bart Somers.

Three organisations are already operating in the Ukraine House. Kryla manufactures and collects goods for Ukrainian soldiers, Platform EU-Ukraine arranges cultural activities and integration courses, and Ruthenia promotes Ukrainian heritage through events, workshops, and research projects.

