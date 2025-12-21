Over 10% of families do not celebrate end-of-year holidays

Credit: VB

More than one in ten families with children do not celebrate Christmas or New Year, according to a new survey by the Gezinsbond.

The Gezinsbarometer, a study of over a thousand Flemish families with children, reveals that 12% skip year-end festivities.

Families with older children (20%), parents with lower levels of education (20%), and single parents (33%) are most likely not to celebrate.

In half of these cases, the decision not to celebrate is deliberate, simply because people do not feel like it. However, a third of those who avoid festivities would prefer to join in but report feeling lonelier during the holiday season.

“This research shows that connection is not self-evident for every family,” said Ivo Mechels, chairman of the Gezinsbond, in a press statement. “Our fast-paced society often makes us lose sight of one another. Despite the prevalence of social media, genuine human warmth can be missing.”

Mechels has called for greater attention to those in need of social contact during the holidays. “Visit someone for a chat or share a bowl of soup or a cup of coffee,” he urged.

The survey also highlights that some people feel less lonely during this period. For them, celebrating and being together serves as a way to combat isolation, the Gezinsbond concluded.

