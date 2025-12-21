Food aid network fears closures after federal government cuts

Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

The Resto du Coeur food aid network in Belgium fears closures due to funding cuts.

During a press conference marking the 40th anniversary of its first Belgian branch, the organisation highlighted concerns over a federal government decision set to reduce its funding from the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) by 44%.

This reduction could amount to an estimated loss of nearly €420,000 in indirect subsidies for the entire network.

For the third consecutive year, the Belgian Resto du Coeur Federation faces a deficit of €100,000 to €200,000, despite receiving exceptional support from loyal donors.

Frank Duval, President of the Federation, described the situation as “distressing.” He warned that, without swift political action, the organisation’s activities could collapse. Demand for assistance, he noted, is surging while resources are rapidly declining.

Concerns have also arisen that federal austerity measures, such as limiting unemployment benefits, may increase dependency on food aid.

Between January and November this year, the Resto du Coeur network distributed 1.4 million meals. Last year, 1.6 million meals were provided, with around 600,000 individuals in Belgium relying on food aid annually.

Staff and volunteers are under significant pressure. “We are heading towards a social blackout and an unprecedented explosion in demand,” Duval concluded, adding, “We cannot bear this responsibility alone.”

Belgium currently has 21 Resto du Coeur locations, five of which are in Flanders, alongside three mobile units delivering food packages across Brussels and Wallonia. The network employs around 100 staff members and engages nearly 500 volunteers.

