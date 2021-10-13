   
French government wants to extend ‘health pass’ until July 2022
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 13 October, 2021
Latest News:
EU citizens call on the European Commission to...
French government wants to extend ‘health pass’ until...
‘Headscarf forbidden’: discrimination still happens in Brussels institutions,...
International integration in Brussels: voting rights and English...
Brussels Christmas Market will return for 2021...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Netherlands changes rule: Crown Princess could still become queen if she marries a woman
    2
    Employers furious about Belgium’s abolition of one-day sick notes
    3
    Real life ‘Squid Game’ held on Antwerp high street
    4
    Belgium gets rid of sick note for one-day absence
    5
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Share article:

    French government wants to extend ‘health pass’ until July 2022

    Wednesday, 13 October 2021

    © Belga

    The French Government is looking to extend the use of its ‘pass sanitaire’ (health pass) until 31 July 2022, restricting access to cinemas, bars and restaurants to those who can show a certificate.

    Even though vaccination is not mandatory in France, a valid health pass has been required to gain access to bars and restaurants (including terraces) since 9 August.

    Since 30 August, the pass was also made compulsory for 1.8 million workers in contact with the public, as the French Government hopes that it will convince the remaining quarter of people who have not been vaccinated to still get a jab, reports the Belga News Agency.

    However, the opposition in France is against the eight-month extension, arguing that the Government just wants to avoid a potentially inopportune debate in the run-up to the April presidential election.

    In Belgium, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be required in the hospitality industry, the nightlife sector, sports and fitness centres, trade fairs and congresses, and the cultural sector in the Brussels-Captial Region from Friday 15 October.

    The rule is set to remain in place until 15 January 2022.

    Latest news

    EU citizens call on the European Commission to ban the use of wild animals in circuses
    The Stop Circus Suffering campaign celebrated the collection of one million signatories at an event in Brussels on Wednesday. Animal welfare ...
    ‘Headscarf forbidden’: discrimination still happens in Brussels institutions, says MP
    Despite discrimination in Brussels institutions being illegal, a recent incident in which job applicants were prohibited from wearing a headscarf ...
    International integration in Brussels: voting rights and English administration
    One-third of Brussels' residents are non-Belgian and a quarter of the region's economic turnover depends on internationals. Yet foreigners are still ...
    Brussels Christmas Market will return for 2021
    It may be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein (mulled ...
    ‘Fed up’: Union cites a worrying rise in attacks on firefighters
    The trade union for the public sector which represents fire and emergency services says the rise in attacks on firefighters is worrying. The ...
    EU updates Arctic policy amid tension with competitors looking for natural resources
    The European Commission and the External Action Service published on Wednesday a document on their approach for a stronger EU engagement for a ...
    100 Lidl stores closed by staff strike, unions warn more to come
    Lidl stores across Belgium have closed their doors today due to a staff strike over excessive workloads, with unions threatening further action in ...
    Brussels Region bans 38,000 cars from January
    Beginning next year, the Brussels Region will ban all diesel cars with the Euro 4 standard. These are typically cars from 11 to 16 years old, ...
    ‘Want to, but unsure how’: How bystanders can help sexual harassment victims
    Engaging others, creating distractions, remaining present, taking a victim aside and speaking with them directly. These are five things bystanders ...
    European Commission plans €1 billion support package for Afghanistan
    The European Commission is putting together a support package for the people of Afghanistan totaling around €1 billion. The Commission’s ...
    Netherlands changes rule: Crown Princess could still become queen if she marries a woman
    The Netherlands' Crown Princess Amalia can marry a woman if she wishes without losing her right to the throne, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told ...
    Belgium in Brief: Playground Games
    For the second time in two weeks, I've found myself writing about the Netflix series Squid Game, despite having not watched it yet. The violent ...