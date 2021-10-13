French government wants to extend ‘health pass’ until July 2022

The French Government is looking to extend the use of its ‘pass sanitaire’ (health pass) until 31 July 2022, restricting access to cinemas, bars and restaurants to those who can show a certificate.

Even though vaccination is not mandatory in France, a valid health pass has been required to gain access to bars and restaurants (including terraces) since 9 August.

Since 30 August, the pass was also made compulsory for 1.8 million workers in contact with the public, as the French Government hopes that it will convince the remaining quarter of people who have not been vaccinated to still get a jab, reports the Belga News Agency.

However, the opposition in France is against the eight-month extension, arguing that the Government just wants to avoid a potentially inopportune debate in the run-up to the April presidential election.

In Belgium, the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be required in the hospitality industry, the nightlife sector, sports and fitness centres, trade fairs and congresses, and the cultural sector in the Brussels-Captial Region from Friday 15 October.

The rule is set to remain in place until 15 January 2022.