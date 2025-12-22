Flemish municipalities start pilot project on wastewater treatment

Flemish Minister for Agriculture and Environment Jo Brouns is pictured during a plenary session of the Flemish Parliament in Brussels Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Flanders is investing €138 million in 151 projects to reduce wastewater flowing into streams and rivers.

Six Flemish municipalities will launch a pilot project to purify wastewater from over 10,000 households. The initiative, announced by Flemish Minister for the Environment Jo Brouns (CD&V) on Monday, will use innovative systems for on-site water treatment.

Traditional sewer systems are often too expensive in rural areas where houses are spread out. This investment focuses on decentralised solutions, enabling small-scale and local purification methods.

The pilot project will begin in Poperinge, Ledegem, Wevelgem, Zwevegem (West Flanders), Ghent (East Flanders), and Wuustwezel (Antwerp). According to Brouns, successful systems from these areas will be applied across Flanders.

In addition to this programme, the Aquafin Local Pact will release €500 million in the coming years to help municipalities speed up their sewer infrastructure projects.

