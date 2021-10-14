NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space...

Do you have any idea what Brussels would look like if someone took a photograph from space?

Well, a photo taken from the International Space Station by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough has answered that question.

And the answer? Bright.

Hello to Belgium’s capital city of Brussels! Brussels is known for its cuisine and gastronomy, as well as its historical and architectural landmarks. I’ll have to visit when I’m back on Earth! pic.twitter.com/MWnb5jomtU — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) October 13, 2021

“Hello to Belgium’s capital city of Brussels! Brussels is known for its cuisine and gastronomy, as well as its historical and architectural landmarks,” Kimbrough tweeted to his 117.000 followers. “I’ll have to visit when I’m back on Earth!”

In reply to the tweet, the city of Brussels told the astronaut he was welcome to visit, even pointing out where its office was on his photo.

Hey Shane! You’re welcome whenever you want, we are just here! Feel free to drop us a message, we’ll reserve you some gifts full of #BXLove 🎁 pic.twitter.com/4wwr1geYmN — City of Brussels (@CityBrussels) October 13, 2021

This isn’t the first time Kimbrough has shared his unique perspective on the Earth. Earlier this week, followers were treated to the sight of a storm above Australia. Previous photos have shown Dublin, a kaleidoscopic view of Spain and even the Grand Canyon.

