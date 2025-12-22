Spanish police detain three suspects over shooting near Genk youth home

Illustrative image of a police sign. Credit: Belga

Spanish police have arrested three suspects in connection with the shooting of a young man outside a youth centre in Genk, Belgium.

The arrests took place last week after the suspects were identified by the Federal Judicial Police of Limburg. Following their identification, the Limburg public prosecutor issued a European Arrest Warrant.

The incident occurred last Monday evening at around 7pm in Melbergstraat, Termien, near Genk. A 24-year-old man was shot by an unknown assailant outside the youth centre.

Police from the Carma zone arrived at the scene to find the victim critically wounded. Emergency medical responders stabilised him before he was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The man’s condition later improved after initial treatment at the hospital.

Belgian authorities have now requested Spain to extradite the three suspects. Investigations into the motive and circumstances of the shooting remain ongoing.

