Germany deports Syrian man to Damascus for first time since 2011

File photo used as illustration: Deportation flight from Germany to Afghanistan | Photo: Jan Woitas/picture-alliance

Germany has deported a Syrian national to Damascus, Syria, for the first time since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, according to the Interior Ministry.

The man, who had been convicted of aggravated theft, assault and extortion, was handed over to authorities in Damascus on Tuesday morning, the ministry said.

The move marks a significant shift in deportation policy, as Germany had previously avoided returning people to Syria due to the ongoing conflict and security concerns.

The Interior Ministry also confirmed that an Afghan national was deported earlier this week, making it the second case involving a citizen of Afghanistan in recent days.

German authorities have not indicated whether further deportations to Syria are planned.

Related News