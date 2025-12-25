Man shot by police in the centre of Bruges, leaving him critically injured

Credit: Belga

Police have shot a man armed with a knife on Wednesday evening in central Bruges, leaving him critically injured.

The 40-year-old man was taken to hospital after the incident, the public prosecutor has confirmed.

Officers had responded to reports of the man throwing objects out of the window of his residence.

When police arrived, the man approached them holding a knife, said the prosecutor. A police officer then fired, hitting the man in the chest.

Another police district has been assigned to investigate the sequence of events.

The prosecutor stated that the incident was recorded on a bodycam worn by one of the officers.

The man may be suffering from psychological issues, the public prosecutor added.