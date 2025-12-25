Free admission to Africa Cup of Nations matches

Egypt's forward #10 Mohamed Salah scores past Zimbabwe's goalkeeper #22 Washington Arubi during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) group B football match between Egypt and Zimbabwe at Adrar Stadium in Agadir on December 22, 2025. FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Spectators are being allowed free entry to certain Africa Cup of Nations matches in Morocco after 20 minutes from kick-off to address low attendance at some games.

Cameroon faced Gabon in front of almost empty stands on Wednesday at Agadir’s Grand Stadium, which holds 45,000 seats.

By the end of the first half, attendance significantly increased, reaching 35,200 spectators.

A similar situation occurred on Monday, when Egypt defeated Zimbabwe 2-1 at the same venue. National anthems were sung in front of just a few hundred fans, but by the final whistle, the official attendance stood at 28,199.

Other matches, including DR Congo versus Benin and Tunisia versus Uganda, witnessed spectators entering for free after kick-off. Many shared their experiences online under the hashtag “CAN of the people.”

Morocco’s matches, all expected to be sell-outs, are not part of this initiative.

For organisers, stadium ticket sales and attendance are critical.

Morocco aims to win a title it has missed out on for 50 years and showcase flawless event planning ahead of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal.