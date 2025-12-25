Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Christmas Mass in the Vatican

Pope Leo XIV (C) performs the Christmas Eve mass at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on December 24, 2025. Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Pope Léon XIV delivered his first Christmas Mass at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on Wednesday evening, calling for charity and hope amid the challenges of a “distorted economy”.

Before the service, the American pontiff stepped onto St Peter’s Square to greet around 5,000 faithful braving the rain to watch the ceremony on large screens, as the basilica could not accommodate everyone.

“St Peter’s Basilica is very large, yet sadly not big enough for us all to be together. I admire, respect, and thank you for your courage and desire to be here tonight,” the pope said in English.

Inside the basilica, before an audience of cardinals, bishops, diplomats, and approximately 6,000 attendees, Léon XIV opted for a traditional, deeply spiritual homily focused on theology and refrained from commenting on current affairs.

“While a distorted economy leads to treating human beings as commodities, God becomes like us, revealing the infinite dignity of every person,” he said.

The solemn celebration, marking the birth of Christ, included a blend of traditional hymns and symbolic gestures.

Léon XIV, aged 70, chose to hold the service at a later time compared to his predecessor, Pope Francis.

A significant change in this year’s traditions will follow on Thursday morning when Léon XIV leads the Christmas Day Mass.

This marks a return to a practice last observed during the pontificate of John Paul II (1978-2005).

At noon, the Pope will deliver the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing – addressed to the city of Rome and the world – from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica.

In this address, he is expected to offer reflections on global conflicts.