2,400 flights cancelled due to strikes at Brussels Airport this year, 330,000 passengers affected

Cancelled flights on the information board, as no flights will depart and limited flights will be arriving at Brussels Airport in Zaventem, part of a general strike to denounce the consequences of federal government measures, on Wednesday 26 November 2025. The action is part of multiple actions this week: the public services were on strike yesterday, public transport has three days of protest. BELGA PHOTO INE GILLIS

Strike actions lead to 2,395 flights being cancelled at Brussels Airport over the past year, affecting some 330,000 passengers.

Across a seven strike day period in 2025, 275,000 passengers missed flights, according to airport data released earlier this month.

Brussels airport said it resulted in an estimated economic loss of nearly €175 million for Belgium.

“Each day of strike action represents a loss of €25 million for our economy. But above all, in the long term, it simply damages perceptions of the reliability of our airport,” Belgian MP Kjell Vander Elst said.

“Whoever messes with our airport messes with our prosperity. And while the Flemish government is going into further debt to put a Flemish lion on the roof of the departure terminal, the federal government is doubling the air tax. It makes no sense,” he adds.

Under a new budget agreement, the federal government intends to increase the tax on air travel to €10 per passenger departing from the airport by 2027, up from €5 currently.