Police targeted by fireworks in Ganshoren

Credit: Belga

Police officers were targeted with fireworks in Ganshoren during an intervention following a reported incident on Thursday evening, local police confirmed.

The incident occurred near the junction of Avenue Maxe Smal and Avenue Van Overbeke after police were called to the area to respond to reports of a confrontation.

Upon arrival, officers conducted checks on a group of young people who were present in the vicinity.

According to police, the checks went smoothly, but during this time, an individual not part of the group targeted the officers by throwing fireworks at them. No injuries were reported.

The police attempted to apprehend the suspect, but he managed to flee the scene.

A report was filed and investigation has been launched to establish the exact circumstances of the incident and to identify the perpetrator.

Surveillance camera footage from the area will be reviewed as part of the inquiry.

Related News