China sanctions 20 US companies in retaliation for massive arms sale to Taiwan

Taipei, the capital of Taiwan. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

China has announced sanctions against 20 US defence companies, including a Boeing facility, in response to a recent $11 billion arms sale to Taiwan.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated on Friday that the arms deal, the second since Donald Trump returned to power, violates the “One China” principle and severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Among the targeted companies are aerospace conglomerate Northrop Grumman and Boeing’s site in St. Louis, Missouri, which contributes to the production of F-15 and F-18 fighter jets.

These firms are now prohibited from collaborating with Chinese companies, and any financial assets they hold within China have been frozen, according to the ministry’s announcement.

Beijing has additionally imposed sanctions on ten US defence executives, barring their entry into mainland China as well as the semi-autonomous regions of Hong Kong and Macau, which maintain separate immigration systems.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to achieve reunification.

Last week, Washington unveiled eight arms contracts for Taiwan, covering Himars missile systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones, and spare parts for other military equipment, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The deal is reportedly the largest of its kind since 2001, when President George W. Bush approved the sale of $18 billion in arms to Taiwan.

