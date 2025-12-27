Flanders reduces inheritance tax

Credit: Belga

The first phase of inheritance tax reduction in Flanders will come into effect on 1 January.

Concretely, single people without children will be able to leave up to 100,000 euros to a heir of their choice at a reduced tax rate starting next year.

The rate will be 3% on the first 50,000 euros and 9% on the amount between 50,000 and 100,000 euros.

The tax-free allowance for surviving partners will also be increased.

In the future, surviving partners will no longer pay inheritance tax on amounts up to 75,000 euros, an increase from the previous threshold of 50,000 euros.

Further phases of this tax reform are planned for later in the current legislature, with implementation expected from 2028.

