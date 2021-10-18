   
Belgium to simplify administrative processes with ‘digital wallet’
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 October, 2021
Latest News:
Café patron stabs manager after being asked to...
Belgium to simplify administrative processes with ‘digital wallet’...
‘Start of infection wave’: Flanders to turn red...
Staff strike at application centre for asylum seekers...
Bpost plans to merge parcel and letter services...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Belgium to invest in sustainable heating in 2022
    2
    Will Brussels bounce back?
    3
    Record-breaking 770-metre highline installed in Freÿr, Belgium
    4
    Five questions to philosopher Philippe Van Parijs on Leopold II and embarrassment in Brussels’ public space
    5
    Belgium’s health minister not in favour of a general booster shot
    Share article:

    Belgium to simplify administrative processes with ‘digital wallet’

    Monday, 18 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    The digital wallet would help simplify administrative processes. Credit: The City of Brussels

    The federal government wants to create an online “wallet” for all people living in Belgium which would bundle all official documents, from visas to marriage certificates, to simplify administrative processes.

    This would avoid ordinary citizens having to deal with the complex nature of the Belgian state when dealing with authorities for various processes, as all necessary information would be available on one digital platform, according to State Secretary for Digitalisation Mathieu Michel, who has put aside a €50 million budget for the initiative.

    “Ordinary people should not bear the consequences of the complexity of our government, and as a government, we must ensure that it is easy for citizens to orientate themselves within these structures. The digital wallet will help in simplifying this,” Michel’s spokesperson Koen Peumans told The Brussels Times.

    Peumans stressed that this switch to digitalise administrative processes and adopting the online wallet would not become mandatory, it would simply be an option for all people in Belgium.

    “We have to take into account the digital divide that is still present, meaning those people who find it difficult to do things online can still communicate with the relevant authorities in the traditional way,” he said.

    Connecting existing systems

    Rather than forcing the various government departments to implement new software, this system will simply connect all various methods, tools and data they use, Michel explained in an interview with Het Belang van Limburg.

    Michel added that the digital wallet will allow people to identify themselves via their smartphones. The platform will also include communication tools, for example, one e-box, through which the various departments can communicate with people.

    “That wallet will also tell you exactly what the governments in this country know about you,” he said.

    The newly created digital ministry will now analyse the weak points and will try to construct a bridging function between all government and administration services to implement the system by 2023.

    So far, it remains unclear whether this digital wallet will be launched via an app or whether it will be a desktop-based website or both, but Peumans highlighted that “it’s the basic idea behind this move that is important to consider today.”

    “Whether you want to apply for a driving licence or a building permit, you will just have to go to one place and everything will be organised there, rather than relying on ordinary citizens to know what level of government oversees these application processes,” he said.

    Latest news

    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    A customer stabbed a café manager in Brussels on Saturday after being asked to show his Covid Safe Ticket (CST), according to Bruzz. Asking to see ...
    ‘Start of infection wave’: Flanders to turn red on European map again
    Flanders will turn red on the map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) again this week, as the daily average of new ...
    Staff strike at application centre for asylum seekers
    The staff of an application centre for asylum seekers in Brussels began a 24-strike on Monday morning, meaning that no one can apply for asylum there ...
    Bpost plans to merge parcel and letter services in Belgium
    The new CEO of Bpost – Belgium's primary mail delivery company and one of the country's largest civilian employers – has decided to merge the ...
    Belgian playground bullying drama wins at London Film Festival
    Playground (original title 'Un Monde'), the first feature film by Belgian director Laura Wandel, was awarded the top prize in the First Feature ...
    Brussels launches initiatives to improve cyclist and pedestrian safety
    Two new initiatives are being developed in Brussels to make the city safer and more pedestrian and cyclist-friendly, especially around key areas on ...
    Vaccination coverage in Wallonia breaks 70 percent
    The Wallonia Region in Belgium has reached the milestone of having 70 percent of its population receive at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, ...
    Belgian youth asked to skip school for Friday’s climate strike
    Young people in Belgium have been called on by the climate movement Youth for Climate to once again skip school and take to the streets during the ...
    Belgium to invest in sustainable heating in 2022
    The Federal Government will set aside about €1 million in its 2022 budget for a social tariff for sustainable heating, Federal Energy Minister Tinne ...
    Over 50,000 march against fascism in Rome
    Tens of thousands of people demonstrated against fascism in Rome on Saturday, one week after violent protests against the Covid certificate. Over ...
    Will Brussels bounce back?
    The lockdowns have tested the city and forced it to confront key questions about its future. Derek Blyth looks back at an extraordinary moment in our ...
    Belgium’s health minister not in favour of a general booster shot
    The latest figures on new coronavirus cases are worrying, but rather than imposing new safety measures, what is needed is full compliance with ...