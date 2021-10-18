   
Offshore wind farms could help reach climate neutrality by 2050
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 18 October, 2021
Latest News:
Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a...
EU Digital Covid Certificate becomes an international success...
Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over...
‘Buying second home does not mean you are...
EMA starts evaluating Pfizer vaccine for children over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Will Brussels bounce back?
    2
    ‘Start of infection wave’: Flanders to turn red on European map again
    3
    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    4
    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
    5
    Brussels to Luxembourg by train in two hours soon possible
    Share article:

    Offshore wind farms could help reach climate neutrality by 2050

    Monday, 18 October 2021

    By Orlando Whitehead

    Credit: Canva

    A study carried out by the Bureau fédérale du Plan (BFP) – an independent Belgian organisation that investigates questions of environmental and social importance – concluded that offshore wind farms could be key to achieving climate neutrality.

    The results show that, on a national level, wind farms could allow Belgium to move away from more polluting energy sources. The study was conducted following an agreement made with Denmark to cooperate with infrastructure for offshore wind farms.

    To put in place the turbines capable of producing such an effect, researchers proposed two options: installing a wind farm in Danish waters or one in both Danish and Dutch waters. In the first case, a capacity of three Gigawatts electricity could be produced; in the second, the second could produce 15 Gigawatts, Belga News Agency reports.

    “This will clearly not satisfy Belgium’s total energy demands, but to make use of the large quantities of renewable energy that this infrastructure would produce, a more flexible energy mix would need to be developed,” researchers wrote in reference to the unpredictable nature of renewable energy sources that can vary greatly in their output.

    Related Posts

    In order to accommodate for this fluctuating output, the researchers cite hydrogen production as a way to make use of excess electricity. Hydrogen is often touted as the energy source of the future thanks to its clean-burning credentials (it produces only water when burnt) and high energy output. However, producing hydrogen requires a lot of energy in the electrolysis process. To this end, surplus energy from renewables could be used for hydrogen production when supply outstrips demand elsewhere on the grid.

    The study explains that “there are many ways to reach climate neutrality whilst both ensuring that supply can meet demand and that production costs are not too high. Whichever plan is decided upon, significant financial investment will be needed to realise this renewable infrastructure.”

    With regards to investment in cleaner energy, the researchers stressed the importance of creating a “stable regulatory framework and policies.”

    Latest news

    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    A group of students caught on camera mimicking sexual acts on the campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) have been issued an official ...
    EU Digital Covid Certificate becomes an international success story
    The European Commission adopted on Monday a report on the EU Digital Covid Certificate and its implementation across the EU. According to the ...
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    Internationally recognised Belgian chocolate manufacturer Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they ...
    ‘Buying second home does not mean you are rich’: government disagrees on tax break
    The Francophone liberal MR party and the Flemish socialist Vooruit party strongly disagree on the current scheme for tax benefits on people's second ...
    EMA starts evaluating Pfizer vaccine for children over 5 years old
    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating an application to extend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ...
    Energy prices: EU’s demand and supply dilemma in importing natural gas
    The European Commission adopted last week a plan on how to tackle the rise in global energy prices in the short-term while relying on the transition ...
    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
    Works on a tram line connecting Brussels, the NATO headquarters and Brussels Airport in Zaventem, which could attract up to 10,000 passengers a day, ...
    SKYFALL: European police complete counter-drone training in Antwerp
    In a joint project between Belgium’s federal police and the Brussels Capital Ixelles Policing Area, 15 European police officers visited Antwerp to ...
    Will Brussels bounce back?
    The lockdowns have tested the city and forced it to confront key questions about its future. Derek Blyth looks back at an extraordinary moment in our ...
    STIB launches free transport for Museum Night Fever this weekend
    STIB buses will run between Brussels museums for free on Saturday night as part of the Museum Night Fever celebrations taking over the capital.  ...
    Heirs of Michael Jackson demand that Belgian radio show ‘King of Pop’ changes name
    The heirs of American pop singer Michael Jackson have demanded that a Belgian radio programme, called "King of Pop" changes its name, their lawyers ...
    More than one billion coronavirus vaccines exported by EU
    The European Union (EU) has exported more than one billion coronavirus vaccines globally over the past ten months, of which just under one-tenth was ...