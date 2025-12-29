When do the winter sales start in Belgium?

Fashion retailers have high hopes for the winter sales after a particularly mild autumn that discouraged customers from buying warm coats and woollen jumpers. Credit: Belga

Shops are welcoming colder temperatures that coincide with the start of the winter sales this weekend. Discounts will begin at 30%, similar to those seen a year ago.

The winter sales of 2026 will start on Saturday, 3 January and continue until 31 January. This period of sales is determined by federal law.

Stock levels are reportedly comparable to 2024's winter sales, with over 40% of respondents saying they still have 40 to 60% of their collection in stores.

Fashion retailers have high hopes for the winter sales after a particularly mild autumn that discouraged customers from buying warm coats and woollen jumpers.

Over the past few months, sales figures have dropped by an average of 4%, according to a survey by Mode Unie, an organisation representing fashion retailers,

More than half (54%) of retailers experienced a decline, 17.3% saw an increase, while for roughly 30% had the sales figures were at a status quo.

“Autumn started early and sales in September were excellent,” said Isolde Delanghe, director of Mode Unie. “But this didn’t last, as the mild temperatures in October, November and even into mid-December led consumers to delay their winter purchases.”

Delanghe noted that shoppers now purchase items only when they truly need them. The availability of multiple shopping channels throughout the year provides convenience and removes the urgency to rush for deals.

“Independent shops feel this shift particularly strongly,” she added.

The Neutral Syndicate for Independents (SNI) highlighted a growing demand from customers for competitive online prices alongside the personalised service and shopping experience of local stores.

“This combination is very challenging for independent retailers, whose profit margins are already slim,” the organisation said.

Despite these challenges, the past two weeks have seen an increase in customers in Flanders. Shoppers came with clear intentions and made thoughtful purchases.

“Customers are well-informed and more deliberate about their spending. Impulse buys are now rare,” SNI said.

Some stores offered bundled deals recently, and the pre-holiday shopping rush provided a much-needed boost to the sector.

The SNI has repeated its long-standing call to move the sales period to February instead of January, arguing that this would better match seasonal realities.

Related News