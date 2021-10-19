   
Belgium is global leader in plastic recycling and bioplastic innovations
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium is global leader in plastic recycling and...
Lidl reopens all Belgian shops as strike actions...
Brussels Christmas Market will once again return on...
New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time...
Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    2
    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    3
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    4
    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
    5
    Café patron stabs manager after being asked to see proof of vaccination
    Share article:

    Belgium is global leader in plastic recycling and bioplastic innovations

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    A plastic recycling site. Credit: Belga

    Belgium is among the best-performing countries when it comes to innovation in plastic recycling and researching alternative plastics technologies, an EU study found.

    Specifically, Belgium stood out for its higher specialisation in bioplastic technologies, the study by the European Patent Office (EPO) found, based on the number of international patents – which represent a high-value invention – that were filed in Belgium.

    “While plastics are essential to the economy, plastic pollution is threatening ecosystems all over the planet. The good news is that innovation can help us to address this challenge by enabling the transition to a fully circular model,” said EPO President António Campinos.

    Combined, the United States and Europe are responsible for 60% of patent applications, making them leaders in global patent activities for plastic recycling innovations and researching alternatives.

    This reflects the increased innovation in technologies for plastic recycling and alternative plastics, elements that play an important role in reducing plastic waste and are central to the European Union’s Green Deal and the United States’ sustainability goals.

    “Within Europe, Germany posted the highest share of patent activity in both plastic recycling and bioplastic technologies (8% of global total), while France, the UK, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium stand out for their higher specialisation in these fields,” the report stated.

    Belgian companies and research institutes appear to be strong in the field of mechanical recycling, waste reuse and bioplastics based on natural polymers.

    Using bioplastics results in a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and the use of fossil fuels, while their biodegradable nature allows for a reduction in the amount of waste material.

    Related News

     

    Of all recycling technologies, the study found the fields of chemical and biological recycling methods generated the highest level of patenting activity between 2010 and 2019.

    It highlighted that, when looking to the future, there is significant potential in new plastic designs for easier recycling, which could be adopted in aerospace, construction, transportation, among others.

    “This is an area of alternative plastics that has developed exponentially in recent years, with an average annual growth rate of 10% since 2010,” the report read.

    The findings are expected to be used as a guide for business leaders and policymakers to direct resources towards promising technologies, assess their comparative advantage at different stages of the value chain, and highlight innovative companies and institutions that could contribute to long-term sustainable growth.

    Latest news

    Lidl reopens all Belgian shops as strike actions end
    Lidl has confirmed that all its shops in Belgium will reopen on Tuesday following six days of closure across various branches due to strike actions. ...
    Brussels Christmas Market will once again return on 24 November
    It may only be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein ...
    New coronavirus infections above 3,000 for first time since May
    The number of people testing positive for coronavirus has skyrocketed to the highest rate since the start of May 2021. Between 9 and 15 October, ...
    Brussels Airport adds 10 flight destinations this winter
    Some 130 destinations will be served from Brussels Airport this winter, the company announced on Monday, just a few days before the start of the ...
    Brussels pharmacies report rush on rapid tests due to Covid Safe Ticket
    Many pharmacists in Brussels have noticed a remarkable increase in the demand for Covid-19 tests this weekend, following the official expansion of ...
    Students filmed naked on ULB campus given a warning
    A group of students caught on camera mimicking sexual acts on the campus of the Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB) have been issued an official ...
    EU Digital Covid Certificate becomes an international success story
    The European Commission adopted on Monday a report on the EU Digital Covid Certificate and its implementation across the EU. According to the ...
    Belgian chocolatier agrees to $15 million settlement over misled consumers allegations
    Internationally recognised Belgian chocolate manufacturer Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they ...
    ‘Buying second home does not mean you are rich’: government disagrees on tax break
    The Francophone liberal MR party and the Flemish socialist Vooruit party strongly disagree on the current scheme for tax benefits on people's second ...
    EMA starts evaluating Pfizer vaccine for children over 5 years old
    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has started evaluating an application to extend the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to children ...
    Energy prices: EU’s demand and supply dilemma in importing natural gas
    The European Commission adopted last week a plan on how to tackle the rise in global energy prices in the short-term while relying on the transition ...
    Tram line and cycle path to connect Brussels’ outskirts to airport
    Works on a tram line connecting Brussels, the NATO headquarters and Brussels Airport in Zaventem, which could attract up to 10,000 passengers a day, ...