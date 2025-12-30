Man who sexually abused disabled youngsters appeals prison sentence

The hearing took place at the criminal court in Oudenaarde (illustrative photo of the court). Credit: Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

A 42-year-old man convicted of sexual violence against young people with disabilities has appealed against the eight-year prison sentence handed down by the Oudenaarde criminal court.

The prosecutor’s office in East Flanders has also lodged an appeal, contesting both the sentence and the acquittal on certain charges.

The man worked as a paramedic but volunteered as a carer at a hockey club. Thousands of images of sexual violence against children were discovered on his computer.

According to VRT, he would win the trust of the players before sexually exploiting or raping them. He would often photograph the abuse. The man had been carrying out such abuse for years in other contexts, including on his partner’s children.

Prosecutors had requested a 12-year prison sentence and ten years under the supervision of the Court of Execution of Sentences.

Meanwhile, the man’s lawyer argued for a suspended sentence with probation to allow therapeutic support for his sexual behavioural issues.

In October, the Oudenaarde court sentenced the man to eight years in prison and ten years under court supervision.

He had previously been convicted in 2010 for sexual offences, including violence or threats against minors under 16, incitement to debauchery, corruption, and prostitution of a minor between 14 and 16 years old, as well as public indecency.