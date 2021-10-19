   
Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
    Share article:

    Belgium considers relaxing testing rules for UK travellers

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    By Maïthé Chini

    Credit: Belga

    At the next Consultative Committee meeting, Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the Chamber.

    The next Consultative Committee will take place on Friday 29 October, a spokesperson for De Croo told The Brussels Times.

    Several MPs are denouncing the conditions that UK travellers currently have to meet if they want to enter Belgium. Due to the combination of Brexit and the pandemic, they have to present not only a vaccination certificate, but also a negative PCR test.

    This “hassle” keeps many tourists away, the MPs say. And especially with the autumn holidays approaching, the consequences for tourism in Belgium could be significant.

    In the Chamber, De Croo confirmed on Tuesday that a more flexible testing policy for UK tourists and other travellers was being examined.

    “One of the things that are being worked out is that no longer a PCR test, but a rapid test would be required,” De Croo said, adding that this measure should have a positive effect on tourism from the UK.

    Additionally, the end of the federal phase of the management of the pandemic could also be announced at the Committee next Friday, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

