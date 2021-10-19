   
More women take police selection tests in Belgium
Tuesday, 19 October, 2021
    More women take police selection tests in Belgium

    Tuesday, 19 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The selection tests to become a police inspector have more and more female participants, according to figures released by Interior Affairs Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    Between 2017 and 2020, the number of female candidates increased by 42%, Verlinden stated in response to a question from Federal MP Tim Vandenput.

    In 2017, 1,808 women participated in the selection tests. In 2020, there were 2,574.

    The total number of participants (male and female) increased by 21.5% in the same period. In 2017, 72% of the candidates were men, compared to 67% in 2020.

    The success rate in the selection tests for police inspectors is just over 18%. In 2017, it was 15.5%.

