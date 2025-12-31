Cloudy skies and a yellow weather warning on the last day of 2025

Illustrative image of clouds in Belgian skies. Credit: Belga

On Wednesday, cloudy skies are expected, with a chance of light rain or snow flurries. Slippery roads in the morning have prompted a yellow warning, which remains in effect until 1 pm.

Conditions will gradually clear in the northwest of the country during the afternoon. Temperatures will hover around 0°C in the High Fens, 4°C in central areas, and 6°C at the coast, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

During New Year’s Eve, weather is expected to remain mostly dry but skies will range from partly to heavily clouded. In the Ardennes, visibility may be reduced due to low clouds and freezing fog. Temperatures will drop to 4°C at the coast, around 0°C in central regions, and -2°C in the higher eastern plateaus.

Thursday, which marks the start of the new year, will see cloudy conditions prevail. A weak front will bring rain across the country in the afternoon, with snowfall expected in the eastern provinces. Precipitation may be heavier near regions bordering the Netherlands and Germany.

By late afternoon, coastal areas will start to dry with some clear skies. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from -1°C in the High Ardennes to 4°C in central Belgium, and up to 6°C at the coast with wind gusts reaching 70 km/h.

Friday’s forecast includes mixed clouds with winter showers across the country, and snow showers in eastern regions. Highs will be around -1°C in the High Fens, 3°C in the centre of the country, and 5°C along the coast.