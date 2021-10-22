   
Chocolate, Christmas, and cocaine
Friday, 22 October, 2021
    Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what’s going on?

    Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times pop quiz. Each week we’ll be picking the questions from the news you might have missed to see if you were paying attention.

    Books closed, no cheating, let’s begin.

    #1. Which country is Belgium considering relaxing entry requirements for?

    Correct Answer: UK

    At the next Consultative Committee meeting, Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the Chamber. Here’s the story.

    #2. Which chocolate maker stands accused of misleading consumers in the US?

    Correct Answer: Godiva

    Internationally recognised Belgian chocolate manufacturer Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they felt misled by the international brand. Here’s the story.

    #3. When will the Brussels Christmas Market open?

    Correct Answer: 26 November

    It may only be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein (mulled wine), various fried foods, and cheese are back on the cards. Here’s the story.

    #4. Where is Belgium's newest wind farm?

    Correct Answer: The North Sea.

    Despite being operational since the end of 2020, the SeaMade offshore wind farm was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Minister of the North Sea of Belgium Vincent Van Quickenborne, and Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten. Here’s the story.

    #5. WHO SAID: "We could work like in Sweden, where people are asked to use the mask when they feel it is necessary'

    Correct Answer: Marc Van Ranst

     

    As coronavirus figures continue to rise, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has suggested that people return to wearing masks when indoors with large groups. The comments are in line with recommendations from experts responding to the increasing cases. Here’s the story.

    #6. Where did a Belgian farmer find cocaine?

    Correct Answer: In his bananas

    A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the produce, according to reporting from De Standaard. Here’s the story.

    #7. Where is Brussels' nightlife testing centre?

    Correct Answer: Place Poelaert

    A new coronavirus testing centre set up by the Brussels By Night Federation will open on Place Poelaert in Brussels on Friday, aiming to administer antigen tests to anyone who wishes to enjoy Brussels nightlife. Here’s the story.

    #8. What does Ghent's robot eat?

    Correct Answer: Cigarettes

    A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing problem of cigarette butts littering the city. Here’s more.

    finish

    Results

    So how did you do? 8/8 gets your bragging rights.

