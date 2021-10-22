Chocolate, Christmas, and cocaine...

Do you consider yourself a news buff? Someone constantly on top of what’s going on?

Then maybe you have what it takes to ace The Brussels Times pop quiz. Each week we’ll be picking the questions from the news you might have missed to see if you were paying attention.

Books closed, no cheating, let’s begin.

#1. Which country is Belgium considering relaxing entry requirements for? USA USA UK UK Japan Japan China China Correct Answer: UK At the next Consultative Committee meeting, Belgium will look into relaxing the testing and entry policy for travellers coming from the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in the Chamber. Here’s the story. #2. Which chocolate maker stands accused of misleading consumers in the US? Godiva Godiva Neuhaus Neuhaus Pierre Marcolini Pierre Marcolini Leonidas Leonidas Correct Answer: Godiva Internationally recognised Belgian chocolate manufacturer Godiva has reached a $15 million (€12.9 million) settlement after US consumers said they felt misled by the international brand. Here’s the story. #3. When will the Brussels Christmas Market open? 24 November 24 November 1 December 1 December 26 November 26 November 9 December 9 December Correct Answer: 26 November It may only be October, but the news that Brussels will get back its Christmas market this year means that seasonal celebrations with Glühwein (mulled wine), various fried foods, and cheese are back on the cards. Here’s the story. #4. Where is Belgium's newest wind farm? Ostend Ostend The North Sea The North Sea The Ardennes The Ardennes The Port of Antwerp The Port of Antwerp Correct Answer: The North Sea. Despite being operational since the end of 2020, the SeaMade offshore wind farm was officially inaugurated on Wednesday by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Minister of the North Sea of Belgium Vincent Van Quickenborne, and Energy Minister Tinne Van der Straeten. Here’s the story. #5. WHO SAID: "We could work like in Sweden, where people are asked to use the mask when they feel it is necessary' Frank Vandenbroucke Frank Vandenbroucke Frank Vandenbroucke Alexander De Croo Alexander De Croo Alexander De Croo Marc Van Ranst Marc Van Ranst Marc Van Ranst Steven Van Gucht Steven Van Gucht Steven Van Gucht Correct Answer: Marc Van Ranst As coronavirus figures continue to rise, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has suggested that people return to wearing masks when indoors with large groups. The comments are in line with recommendations from experts responding to the increasing cases. Here’s the story. #6. Where did a Belgian farmer find cocaine? In his bananas In his bananas In his pocket In his pocket In his tractor In his tractor In his pig pen In his pig pen Correct Answer: In his bananas A Flemish farmer who purchased boxes of bananas at the market in Brussels on Tuesday came home to discover large amounts of cocaine packed among the produce, according to reporting from De Standaard. Here’s the story. #7. Where is Brussels' nightlife testing centre? Place Poelaert Place Poelaert Bourse Bourse Bozar Bozar Place de Londres Place de Londres Correct Answer: Place Poelaert A new coronavirus testing centre set up by the Brussels By Night Federation will open on Place Poelaert in Brussels on Friday, aiming to administer antigen tests to anyone who wishes to enjoy Brussels nightlife. Here’s the story. #8. What does Ghent's robot eat? Cigarettes Cigarettes Cardboard Cardboard Plastic Plastic Beer bottles Beer bottles Correct Answer: Cigarettes A litter fighting (and eating) robot will be patrolling the streets of Ghent in the coming weeks in an effort to raise awareness of the growing problem of cigarette butts littering the city. Here’s more. finish Results

So how did you do? 8/8 gets your bragging rights.