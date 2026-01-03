Hailstorms and snow expected

Running in a hailstorm

The weekend begins with heavy clouds and snow showers, especially in the northeast of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (KMI).

On Saturday afternoon, conditions will become more unstable with hail and (melting) snow expected, and thunderstorms cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures in the High Fens will remain low, at around -3 to -4°C, while central areas will see highs of +1 to +2°C. Along the coast, temperatures may reach up to +3°C. Gusts of wind may reach speeds of 55 km/h inland and up to 65 km/h at the coast.

Snow showers are still possible across many areas at the start of Sunday night. However, broader clear spells are forecast later in the night, with conditions turning drier. Minimum temperatures will range from -6 to 0°C inland and +1 to +2°C near the coast.

On Sunday, snow is expected in the north and northeast, while other regions will experience sunny weather. By late afternoon, the weather will turn sunny and dry across the country, but temperatures will remain cold, varying from -4 to +3°C.

Monday will bring cloudy weather with scattered snow showers, while Tuesday is expected to be sunny. Maximum temperatures for both days will range between -4 and +3°C.

