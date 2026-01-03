Terrorist Trabelsi asks Belgium to help him relocate

Nizar Trabelsi pictured leaving the closed center for illegal immigrants in Merksplas on Wednesday 22 October 2025. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeals lodged by the Belgian state against the decision to release Nizar Trabelsi, who was sentenced to ten years in prison in Belgium in 2004 for planning an attack on the Kleine-Brogel military base. He served his full sentence and, despite an explicit prohibition from the European Court of Human Rights, was extradited to the United States in 2013, where he was to be tried again for the same offenses. However, he was acquitted by an American court in 2023, and Trabelsi was only extradited to Belgium on August 8 of this year after a lengthy legal battle. Here, he immediately received an order to leave the country from the Immigration Office, but that order was revoked by the Council for Alien Law Litigation (RVV). A second order to leave the country, served on August 25, was also suspended by the RVV. BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN