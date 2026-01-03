Saturday 3 January 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Terrorist Trabelsi asks Belgium to help him relocate
Nizar Trabelsi pictured leaving the closed center for illegal immigrants in Merksplas on Wednesday 22 October 2025. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeals lodged by the Belgian state against the decision to release Nizar Trabelsi, who was sentenced to ten years in prison in Belgium in 2004 for planning an attack on the Kleine-Brogel military base. He served his full sentence and, despite an explicit prohibition from the European Court of Human Rights, was extradited to the United States in 2013, where he was to be tried again for the same offenses. However, he was acquitted by an American court in 2023, and Trabelsi was only extradited to Belgium on August 8 of this year after a lengthy legal battle. Here, he immediately received an order to leave the country from the Immigration Office, but that order was revoked by the Council for Alien Law Litigation (RVV). A second order to leave the country, served on August 25, was also suspended by the RVV. BELGA PHOTO LUC CLAESSEN

Nizar Trabelsi has asked the Belgian government to assist him in relocating to Afghanistan, where he wishes to settle, he revealed in an interview with Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday.

Trabelsi, a 55-year-old Tunisian, was sentenced in 2003 to 10 years in prison for planning an attack on Belgium’s Kleine-Brogel military base. After serving his sentence, he was extradited to the United States in 2013, where he faced trial.

In July 2023, a federal court in Washington acquitted Trabelsi, but he remained imprisoned in Virginia despite the ruling. He was finally released and returned to Belgium in August, where he was detained in Merksplas detention centre for illegal migrants. He was allowed to leave the facility at the end of October.

Trabelsi said his lawyers are now seeking to overturn his Belgian conviction, citing his acquittal in the US.

Belgium’s Minister for Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, has stated she aims to deport Trabelsi to Tunisia, his country of origin.

However, Trabelsi has asked Belgian authorities to send him to Afghanistan instead, where he claims to own a house and believes he can live happily. He stated that he does not wish to settle in Belgium.

Trabelsi has requested the Belgian government to contact the Taliban to facilitate the necessary paperwork for his relocation to Afghanistan.

