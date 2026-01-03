Foreign Minister prioritises Belgians' safety in Venezuela

Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot and is pictured during a press moment after a Conference on the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State - solution, during the week of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), in New York City, 22 September 2025. Credit: Belga

“The safety of our citizens is an absolute priority,” stated Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) on X, without further commenting on the situation or addressing reports regarding the capture and extraction of President Nicolás Maduro.

Prévot added that Belgium’s embassy in Bogotá, which is responsible for Venezuela, along with services in Brussels, is fully mobilised. He stressed that the situation is being “closely monitored in coordination with our European partners.”

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approximately 230 Belgian nationals are currently in Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the left-wing PTB party condemned “criminal and illegal bombings” against Venezuela. The party accused the strikes of constituting war crimes in blatant disregard for human lives and international law. It dismissed the US justification of fighting drug trafficking, calling the attacks an example of “imperialist plunder” aiming to seize Venezuela’s oil and mineral resources.

Separately, Paul Magnette, president of the Socialist Party, expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, whom he referred to as the “sole sovereign.” He criticised military intervention and foreign interference, stating that democracy cannot be imposed by force and that the authoritarian regime of Maduro can be denounced without legitimising imperialist actions.

