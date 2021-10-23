   
Belgian airport named best for cargo in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 23 October, 2021
Latest News:
European Council: Decisions on Covid-19 and energy and...
Flanders ‘water bomb’ could cause €2 billion in...
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in 5 to...
Belgian airport named best for cargo in Europe...
NASA plans first return mission to Moon in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Flanders ‘water bomb’ could cause €2 billion in damages and affect thousands
    2
    New, reportedly more contagious Delta mutation being monitored
    3
    Guilty by association
    4
    Health minister supports use of Covid Safe Ticket in workplace
    5
    Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US as global hubs for money laundering and tax evasion
    Share article:

    Belgian airport named best for cargo in Europe

    Saturday, 23 October 2021

    Credit: Brussels Airport

    Brussels Airport has been named the best airport in Europe in a 2021 roundup of the best cargo airports across the world.

    The Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) awards, presented by Asia Cargo News, aim to reward airports, seaports and other logistics players for outstanding performance within their sector.

    “In the past years Brussels Airport has invested a lot in services, facilities and its local cargo community to further improve the cargo experience for airlines, shippers and freight forwarders,” Geert Aerts, Director Cargo & Logistics at Brussels Airport, said.

    “During the Covid-crisis we were proud to be the first airport worldwide to transport vaccines, and our cargo operations keep showing growth month after month. With a focus on digitisation and innovation, we continue to develop our cargo zone and operations, with the Digital Green Lane as a great example of the benefits of digital cargo processes.”

    Brussels Airport won the category of Best Airport – Europe, beating Schiphol, Frankfurt and Paris CDG.

    “We are grateful that our efforts are rewarded with this award, a prize we share with our entire community,” Aerts added.

    On Saturday, it was also announced that the Brussels Airport THE LOFT lounge has been named ‘Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge 2021’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the third year running.

    Latest news

    European Council: Decisions on Covid-19 and energy and debate on other issues
    At the two-days summit which ended on Friday, the European Council adopted conclusions on COVID-19, digital, energy prices, migration, trade and ...
    Flanders ‘water bomb’ could cause €2 billion in damages and affect thousands
    The next "water bomb" or heavy rainfall over Flanders could cause damages estimated at around €2 billion, and could affect up to 100,000 people in ...
    Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in 5 to 11-year-olds
    The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic forms of the coronavirus in children aged five to 11, Pfizer announced on ...
    NASA plans first return mission to Moon in February 2022
    The United States space agency, NASA, has announced that it will be aiming to launch its first, uncrewed mission to the moon, Artemis 1, in February ...
    New, reportedly more contagious Delta mutation being monitored
    A new mutation of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which is reported to be more contagious, is being monitored by health authorities in the ...
    Angèle releases new single: ‘Bruxelles je t’aime’
    Belgian singer Angèle has unveiled her latest song ahead of the release of her new album, due later this year. 'Bruxelles je t'aime' (Brussels I ...
    23 million chickens and 1.7 million pigs: Climate experts call for livestock cut
    Flander's livestock needs to be drastically cut to save the climate and reach the emission reduction targets, according to the latest advice from the ...
    Vaccination uptake surges in Wallonia following CST announcement
    The number of people getting vaccinated against the coronavirus increased fourfold in Wallonia after it was announced that the Covid Safe Ticket ...
    Guilty by association
    BRUSSELS BEHIND THE SCENES Weekly analysis and untold stories With SAM MORGAN Other Brussels behind the scenes stories: Brussels' bid to make ...
    Health minister supports use of Covid Safe Ticket in workplace
    As the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been expanded in Brussels and is set to in Wallonia, federal health minister Frank Vandenbroucke has ...
    Maggots show Conings may have lived longer following disappearance
    Former army soldier Jürgen Conings, whose disappearance in mid-May resulted in a month-long manhunt, may have been alive for longer than has been ...
    Pandora Papers: European Parliament describes UK and US as global hubs for money laundering and tax evasion
    The European Parliament adopted on Thursday a resolution taking the European Commission to task for not doing enough to combat money laundering, tax ...