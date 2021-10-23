Belgian airport named best for cargo in Europe...

Brussels Airport has been named the best airport in Europe in a 2021 roundup of the best cargo airports across the world.

The Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain (AFLAS) awards, presented by Asia Cargo News, aim to reward airports, seaports and other logistics players for outstanding performance within their sector.

“In the past years Brussels Airport has invested a lot in services, facilities and its local cargo community to further improve the cargo experience for airlines, shippers and freight forwarders,” Geert Aerts, Director Cargo & Logistics at Brussels Airport, said.

“During the Covid-crisis we were proud to be the first airport worldwide to transport vaccines, and our cargo operations keep showing growth month after month. With a focus on digitisation and innovation, we continue to develop our cargo zone and operations, with the Digital Green Lane as a great example of the benefits of digital cargo processes.”

Brussels Airport won the category of Best Airport – Europe, beating Schiphol, Frankfurt and Paris CDG.

“We are grateful that our efforts are rewarded with this award, a prize we share with our entire community,” Aerts added.

On Saturday, it was also announced that the Brussels Airport THE LOFT lounge has been named ‘Europe’s Leading Airline Lounge 2021’ at the prestigious World Travel Awards for the third year running.