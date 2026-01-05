Reports of UFOs sightings on the rise in Belgium - with spike reported in March

An illustration image of what an UFO is often perceived to look like. Credit: Canva

Belgium’s UFO hotline recorded 237 sightings of unidentified flying objects in 2025, according to its annual report published on Monday.

The Belgische UFO-meldpunt (Belgian UFO Reporting Centre) has been analysing strange aerial phenomena in Belgium since 2007, supported by a team of five scientists.

Sightings in 2025 rose by 44% compared to the previous year, following a significant drop from 227 reports in 2023 to 161 in 2024. Most incidents occurred in March and September.

March’s spike was attributed to the release of excess fuel by SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket during a satellite launch. The fuel created a spiral-shaped illuminated cloud, made up of water and carbon dioxide.

Reports were also driven by “skytracers” – bright lights used to illuminate clouds – and sightings of Starlink satellite trains.

In November, only 11 sightings were linked to drones spotted near military bases and airports.

In most cases, misidentifications involving aeroplanes, helicopters, or stars were found to be the cause.

The French-speaking counterpart, the Belgian Committee for the Study of Space Phenomena (Cobeps), is set to release its 2025 report in the coming days, according to its president Patrick Ferryn.

