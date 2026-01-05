Monday 5 January 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Reduced tax benefit on donations set to kick in this year

Monday 5 January 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Reduced tax benefit on donations set to kick in this year
The reduced rate will also apply to donations made at the beginning of 2025. Credit: FIN/Unsplash

The tax deductibility of donations in Belgium will drop from 45% to 30% starting from the 2026 tax year, which corresponds to the 2025 income year.

This change was part of the Arizona coalition agreement and was approved by parliament in mid-December.

Under the new rules, a minimum donation of €40 will no longer yield a €18 tax benefit but instead €12.

The reduced rate will also apply to donations made at the beginning of 2025.

Only donations to recognised organisations are eligible for tax deductions, with the organisation issuing a tax certificate to the donor.

Copyright © 2026 The Brussels Times. All Rights Reserved.