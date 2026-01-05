Reduced tax benefit on donations set to kick in this year

The reduced rate will also apply to donations made at the beginning of 2025. Credit: FIN/Unsplash

The tax deductibility of donations in Belgium will drop from 45% to 30% starting from the 2026 tax year, which corresponds to the 2025 income year.

This change was part of the Arizona coalition agreement and was approved by parliament in mid-December.

Under the new rules, a minimum donation of €40 will no longer yield a €18 tax benefit but instead €12.

The reduced rate will also apply to donations made at the beginning of 2025.

Only donations to recognised organisations are eligible for tax deductions, with the organisation issuing a tax certificate to the donor.