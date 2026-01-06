Tomorrowland confirms first Thailand edition for December 2026

Tomorrowland. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Tomorrowland will host its first-ever festival in Thailand from 11 to 13 December 2026. The world-famous dance event will take place at Wisdom Valley in Pattaya and is expected to welcome around 50,000 visitors.

After editions in Belgium, Brazil and the French Alps, this will be Tomorrowland's first full festival on the Asian continent. Ticket sales will follow the usual pre-registration system, starting on Thursday 8 January.

There will be no campsite at the festival site. Instead, Tomorrowland will offer a range of accommodation options nearby, with shuttle buses to and from the venue.

The theme and full line-up have not yet been announced, but popular Tomorrowland stages such as Core and Freedom have been confirmed. New stages and special experiences will also be created for the Thai audience.

Organisers say the choice of Thailand reflects the country's growing role in music, tourism and large-scale cultural events.

