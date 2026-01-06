Self-employed people entitled to week of parental leave from 2028

Feet of a baby. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

Belgium's Federal Government is working on the gradual introduction of parental leave for self-employed persons, announced Minister for Small Businesses Eléonore Simonet (MR) in her SME plan on Tuesday. Maternity leave for self-employed persons will increase from 12 to 15 weeks.

Simonet has spent the past year working with the sector and consulting with fellow ministers to develop a new SME plan. The previous version dates from 2015 and was in need of an update, she explained at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Complex legislation and administrative burdens remain a thorn in the side of entrepreneurs, and in the meantime, they are also facing new challenges in the areas of artificial intelligence, labour market shortages and significantly higher personnel costs," she said.

Simonet's plan contains 89 measures, divided into 12 chapters, including evergreens such as lower administrative burdens and tackling unfair competition.

One week to four months

Another chapter contains measures to stimulate female entrepreneurship. For example, female self-employed people will soon be entitled to 15 weeks of maternity leave, instead of the current 12 weeks. Women who prefer not to take the three extra weeks can then apply for family assistance with service vouchers from the 13th week onwards.

Self-employed mothers and fathers will also be entitled to parental leave, although this will be introduced gradually for budgetary reasons.

From 2028, self-employed people will be able to take one week of parental leave, after which this will be gradually increased to the four months to which employees are currently entitled.

The SME plan should also help to curb shoplifting. For example, retailers will be able to ask their customers to voluntarily open their handbags or rucksacks for inspection. This is already happening in many shops, but there is no legal framework for it.

Additionally, the intention is that shopkeepers who have been victims of theft will receive part of the fine paid by the perpetrator. The amount of this fine will be determined by Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden (CD&V).

Other measures include giving SMEs easier access to public contracts, introducing a "right to be forgotten" for non-fraudulent bankruptcies so that entrepreneurs can more easily obtain bank credit again, and allowing shops to install cash machines.

Simonet is relying on her fellow ministers for the concrete implementation of most of the measures in the SME plan, but the plans have been drawn up in consultation with the other cabinets, she said on Monday.

The first draft bills will be submitted to the government this spring, the minister insisted.

The government has earmarked €15 million for the roll-out of the SME plan by 2029. Many measures have no budgetary impact because the budget is being shifted within the departments, Simonet said. "Common sense does not always cost money."

The self-employed organisation Unizo is satisfied with the plan, but warns that it "must not get bogged down in paperwork."

Additionally, the financial impact of the plan is limited, says managing director Bart Buysse. Among other things, he advocates a more generous entrepreneur's allowance for sole traders and measures to reduce energy bills. "SMEs and the self-employed invest their own money and take risks every day. So there should also be SME plans with a substantial financial impact."

