After drinking too much, father lets 12-year-old son drive

Credit : Belga/ Dirk Waem

The local police found a 12-year-old boy behind the wheel of a car in Duffel (Antwerp province) last weekend, the police zone reported on Tuesday. The boy's two parents and other children were also in the car.

According to the local police, the father had drunk too much alcohol, after which he handed the car keys to his son.

The mother, who was sober and also had a driving licence, was sitting in the back of the car with two other children. Both parents immediately admitted their offence.

The police issued several reports, which included traffic offences, driving without a licence and entrusting a vehicle to someone without a licence.