   
Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left unused
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 26 October, 2021
Latest News:
Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left...
Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at...
Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on...
Belgium in Brief: Feeling Good/ Pandemic Law...
Eating less meat won’t actually help much with...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Consultative Committee expected to discuss telework and state of emergency
    2
    Highest number of new Covid-19 cases recorded since November 2020
    3
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    4
    Belgium in Brief: Rules For A Fourth Wave
    5
    ‘Fourth wave’ has begun: These are the rules
    Share article:

    Almost half of Belgian subsidies from EU left unused

    Tuesday, 26 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: EU

    Belgium left almost half (49%) of its subsidies allocated by the European Union between 2013 and 2020 unused, the equivalent of around €1.375 billion.

    By the end of 2020, Belgium had used just 51% of the agricultural, social and fishery subsidies allocated by the EU in the previous seven years, according to the European Court of Auditors (ECA)’s annual report published on Tuesday.

    “It would be worthwhile for Belgium to investigate, to see why there is still so much money available that is not used,” said Annemie Turtelboom, Belgian ECA member, told Belga news agency.

    “It is good to have money, but it is even better to spend it intelligently and quickly,” she added.

    With this result, Belgium comes in below the EU average of 55% of a Member States’ EU budget being absorbed, while it is down from the budget that was absorbed at the end of the previous multiannual budget in 2013 when it had used 69% of the EU funds.

    Last year, Belgium absorbed just 11% of the subsidies, putting it in among the lowest in the EU, with only Cyprus performing worse, having absorbed 9% of its financial support.

    However, the money allocated in EU support programmes can still be taken up for three years after the closure of the programming period, the ECA stressed.

    ‘Major shift’ in EU finances

    For the coming budget period until 2027, Belgium is entitled to €3.34 billion in subsidies for farmers, fishermen, social and regional aid and almost €6 billion from the European Recovery Fund.

    As larger, post-Covid recovery funds have been earmarked for the 2021-2027 multiannual financial framework, and with the NextGenerationEU instrument, of which financial allocations will almost double to €1,824 billion, the ECA has put out a warning to the Member States.

    “Over the next seven years, the EU will spend significantly more than in the previous programme period. This decision marks a major shift in EU finances. It entails an obvious need for effective checks on how EU money is spent, and on whether the intended results are achieved,” ECA President, Klaus-Heiner Lehne, said.

    Errors and irregularities

    Overall, the ECA found that there were too many errors and irregularities in EU spending in 2020, as the margin of error – expenditure that should not have been financed from EU budget – in 2020 was 2.7%, remaining high in all areas, which the ECA said is due to “widespread problems.”

    In 2020, the EU spent €173.3 billion, or 1.1% of the combined gross national income of its member states and the UK. The auditors found that more than half (59%) of the audited expenditure audited was “considered high risk,” up from 53% the previous year.

    The high-risk expenditure, the most frequent errors were ineligible expenditure under EU rules, ineligible costs such as personnel costs, non-compliance with public procurement rules, among others.

    Meanwhile, the ECA submitted six possible cases of fraud involving European funds to OLAF, the EU’s anti-fraud office, which opened investigations into each case, and will “cooperate as necessary with Member State authorities.”

    Latest news

    Visitors to embark on Orient Express adventure at Brussels exhibition
    An exhibition dedicated to the Orient Express – the train that was the scene for many novels, including Agatha Christie's – allows visitors to ...
    Offers for fake Covid Safe Tickets circulating on social media
    As the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) becomes mandatory in many places across Belgium, offers for forgeries are increasingly circulating on social media. ...
    Belgium in Brief: Feeling Good/ Pandemic Law
    Yesterday I said I was writing a newsletter I didn't want to write again. Today I'm writing another one ahead of a meeting that wasn't supposed ...
    Eating less meat won’t actually help much with Flemish CO2 emissions
    When it comes to the ways in which ordinary people can help to reduce CO2 emissions, eating less meat is often touted as an important solution. ...
    At least one in seven coronavirus patients suffers from long-term Covid
    Six months after becoming infected with the coronavirus, at least one in seven people still show symptoms connected to the infection, varying from ...
    Operation Sky ECC: Major arrests and another large scale operation
    A major operation took place last night in Belgium as a result of Operation Sky ECC, the name given to an investigation into organised crime that ...
    On this day in Brussels: An entrepreneurial journey begins
    The Rue Dansaert was just beginning to become trendy when Alain Coumont opened his first bakery here on 26 October 1990. He started by baking big ...
    Consultative Committee expected to discuss telework and state of emergency
    On Tuesday afternoon, Belgium's Consultative Committee will be meeting earlier than expected to discuss the worsening epidemiological situation. ...
    Highest number of new Covid-19 cases recorded since November 2020
    The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus in Belgium is continuing to increase and has now reached levels last recorded in November ...
    Prototype test plane crashes in Belgium after pilot ejects
    A prototype aircraft crashed on Sunday afternoon in Yves-Gomezée (Walcourt, Namur province) during a test flight, according to several local media ...
    EU questions Israeli decision to ban Palestinian NGOs
    The Israeli government’s decision on Friday to outlaw six Palestinian civil society organisations operating in the West Bank has caused consternation ...
    Gare Maritime: Brussels’ most exciting new architectural project
    A generation ago, the Gare Maritime in the Tour & Taxis industrial site was an abandoned wasteland. It is now a model for urban renewal and ...