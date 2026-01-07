'Pivotal moment': Belgium's Foreign Minister meets US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Belgian Foreign Affairs Minister Maxime Prévot (left) and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Credit: Maxime Prévot/Foreign Affairs Minister

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot (Les Engagés) met with his American counterpart, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, in Washington on Tuesday to discuss the "key international issues" of the moment.

The conversation took place at a "pivotal moment for the world," said Prévot on social media. Among other things, Greenland, Venezuela, Ukraine, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Middle East were on the agenda.

"As friends and allies do, we discussed this in an open and frank manner," he said. "Differences exist, but so do strong convergences and shared responsibilities. As allies, we remain committed to advancing common priorities and working together on the challenges ahead."

According to the US State Department, the meeting focused on the situation in Venezuela, the importance of cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, and the peace negotiations in Gaza.

Strongest when united

On Tuesday evening, Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) also separately expressed his support for the call by his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to respect the sovereignty of NATO allies.

"The West is strongest when it is united and works together, not when it divides itself," he said in response to US President Donald Trump's reiteration of his claim to Greenland in recent days.

Greenland is an autonomous region that officially belongs to Denmark, but Trump has indicated several times that he has his eye on the region "from a national security standpoint." Among other things, Russian and Chinese ships around Greenland are a thorn in Trump's side.

Earlier on Tuesday, Denmark also received renewed support from the leaders of six major European countries, who made it clear in a joint statement with Frederiksen that only Denmark and Greenland can decide on the future of the autonomous region.

In addition to the Danish Prime Minister, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also endorsed the statement.

