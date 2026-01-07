Night at the museum? Brussels' Natural Sciences museum opens doors to families at night

Illustration image of Museum Night Fever at the Museum of Natural Sciences in 2011. Credit: Museum Night Fever

The Museum of Natural Sciences in Brussels will open its doors to families with children who dream of spending a night in the museum on Friday 20 March, the museum announced in a press release.

Children and parents can register to spend the night of 20 to 21 March at the feet of the famous Iguanodons in the museum, in the Dinosaur Gallery – the most famous room in the museum and, for many years, an educational attraction for many children and families.

"Following the success of Halloween Night for children and Museum By Night for adults, the Institute of Natural Sciences will once again open its doors for a special overnight stay in early 2026," the press release stated.

Family activities will be organised in the evening, after which visitors can settle into a sleeping bag. "Bring your friends or family for an unforgettable evening full of stories about the museum and its prehistoric inhabitants."

The overnight stay in the museum will take place from the evening of Friday 20 March until 10 am on Saturday morning. The activity is open to families with children aged seven and above. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Tickets include breakfast and are available at €70 per child and €75 per adult. The activity is available in the three national languages.