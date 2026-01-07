Winter weather: Over an hour delay at Brussels Airport, 'minor' delays at Charleroi

Illustration image in the departure hall of Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, Thursday 23 June 2022. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

At Brussels Airport, there is an average delay of approximately one hour to one hour and 15 minutes per flight due to the winter weather. At Charleroi Airport, the disruption is limited.

The delays are due to the fact that all aircraft must be de-iced before departure. This is necessary because of the snow zone that passed over the centre of Belgium on Wednesday morning.

Brussels Airport cancelled 40 flights (20 arriving and 20 departing) as a result of the snow. The large majority (90%) of flights can continue as normal, according to reports.

At Charleroi Airport, "minor delays" have been reported as a result of de-icing and snow clearance. No cancellations were necessary there on Wednesday.

"Fortunately, Wednesday is our quietest day," a spokesperson for Charleroi Airport told Belga News Agency. "Thanks to the work of our staff, we have only recorded a few minor delays."

