   
New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 27 October, 2021
Latest News:
Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’,...
After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of...
Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants...
Cinemas will require Covid Safe Ticket from Friday...
UN issues strong warning ahead of climate change...
Disastrous year for Belgian beekeepers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’, expert warns
    2
    Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until Saturday
    3
    Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures
    4
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    5
    Masks reintroduced indoors, teleworking encouraged
    Share article:

    New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’

    Wednesday, 27 October 2021

    By Lauren Walker

    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s various education partners met on Wednesday to discuss additional measures to implement in schools as the coronavirus situation worsens in Belgium.

    Children under 12 cannot be vaccinated, but often have many contacts, resulting in various schools facing the worst Covid-19 outbreaks they have faced so far, according to Stefan Grielens, general manager of the Vrij CLB Netwerk.

    However, Grielens is not a fan of the suggestion made by biostatistician Geert Molenberghs and Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke to reintroduce face masks in primary schools, as research has shown this could have a negative impact on the development of language skills.

    Yet, partners in the French-speaking education system – in Belgium, education is a competency of the language communities – decided on Wednesday that as of Monday 8 November, face masks will once again be mandatory in secondary schools when pupils are sitting, as is already the case in Brussels.

    In nursery and primary schools, children will not have to wear face masks, however, teachers will have to wear them at all times.

    Katholiek Onderwijs Vlaanderen, the umbrella organisation for education in Flanders, is expected to announce any new measures later on Wednesday.

    ‘Don’t quarantine children’

    Meanwhile, Grielens, as well as Katholiek Onderwijs Vlaanderen, are arguing for the quarantine rules in primary schools to be further relaxed, as they said the situation in primary education “is no longer tenable.”

    These rules were recently relaxed and now state that children under the age of 12 can leave quarantine immediately following a negative PCR test on day 1.

    However, if two infections occur within a period of one week in a class or group without a link outside the class, the entire group is considered a high-risk contact, meaning all pupils have to quarantine.

    “What exactly is the risk of children becoming infected? The infection rates among children are rising, but there are hardly any symptoms of disease,” Lieven Boeven, the organisation’s head, said.

    “Before we place another bell jar over our education system, we must above all ensure that they cannot infect vulnerable or unvaccinated people, and for that, we need measures in society at large,” he added.

    According to Katholiek Onderwijs Vlaanderen, however, the real solution is to vaccinate children as quickly as possible, which virologist Steven Van Gucht agrees with.

    “I think it would be good that the possibility is there and that parents can decide to have their child vaccinated,” he said.

    Latest news

    Limiting private contacts ‘needed to fight autumn wave’, expert warns
    The Consultative Committee announced it is introducing a handful of measures in public spaces to control the quickening spread of the coronavirus, ...
    After 5 rescues in 2 days, hundreds of migrants take shelter in Italy
    After five rescues in less than two days, almost 400 migrants aboard the Geo Barents search and rescue ship in the Central Mediterranean, operated by ...
    Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants floating in sea
    A wind farm near Zeebrugge had to be shut down on Wednesday morning as more than 25 migrants had been adrift in its vicinity off the Belgian coast ...
    Cinemas will require Covid Safe Ticket from Friday
    The Covid Safe Ticket (CST) will be required to attend cinemas across Belgium from Friday, which marks the start of the autumn holidays, the ...
    UN issues strong warning ahead of climate change summit in Glasgow
    New and updated climate commitments fall far short of what is needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, leaving the world on track for a ...
    Disastrous year for Belgian beekeepers
    Belgian beekeepers have experienced a disastrous year, with honey production 50 to 60 percent lower than last year due to heavy rainfall during ...
    Belgium in Brief: Back To Masks
    I really hope you didn't throw out all your masks. You'll be needing them again. Now I do appreciate that this isn't a huge change for ...
    Belgium a climate slowcoach as EU reveals emissions progress
    The European Union is on track to pass its first big climate test, according to new figures published this week. But Belgium has been singled out for ...
    Belgium’s decision on possible third shot postponed until Saturday
    The decision on how Belgium will proceed with the roll-out of third shots of the coronavirus vaccine has been postponed until Saturday.  The news ...
    Experts and politicians respond to new coronavirus measures
    The handful of measures (re-)introduced by Belgium's Consultative Committee on Tuesday in response to the worsening coronavirus situation have had a ...
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    A warning has been put out about new phishing e-mails that have been circulating since last Saturday and are sent from what could appear to be an ...
    Belgian ‘Space Bakery’ project highlighted at World Expo in Dubai
    The Puratos Space Bakery project is taking centre stage at the Belgian pavilion in Dubai, where the World Expo is taking place. This week is ...