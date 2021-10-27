Belgian wind farm closed down to save migrants floating in sea

A wind farm near Zeebrugge had to be shut down on Wednesday morning as more than 25 migrants had been adrift in its vicinity off the Belgian coast for two days.

Once the Northwester 2’s wind turbines were temporarily stopped, the people were successfully saved by the emergency services. Five migrants were suffering from hypothermia when they were rescued, according to Belga news agency.

A Belgian army boat later took 19 of the migrants to the Zeebrugge naval base, while a rescue helicopter brought those who were hypothermic to the base, where a medical intervention post has been set up.

Only adults and one elderly woman were on board the little boat. None of the people ended up in the water, however, after being afloat off the coast of Belgium for two days, the occupants called the emergency services.