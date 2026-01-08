Farmers stage tractor protests across Belgium and Paris over Mercosur deal

Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Farmers staged coordinated protests on Thursday at several busy locations in Belgium and in Paris, opposing the EU's proposed free trade agreement with the South American Mercosur bloc.

In Belgium, around 100 tractors set up a so-called "filter blockade" at the turbo-roundabout near Eurosilo in Ghent. Traffic was allowed through one lane at a time, causing delays but no full closures. The action was organised by the General Farmers' Union (ABS) and is expected to last until late evening.

Similar actions took place in Wommelgem, near Antwerp, where tractors partially occupied the roundabout. One lane was closed, leading to queues on the Autolei, though the nearby E313 motorway remained largely unaffected. Farmers there have permission to stay until 10 pm.

In Zeebrugge, between 150 and 200 tractors blocked the A11, a key access road to the port. Lorries were allowed through slowly, and major traffic problems have so far been avoided.

Farmers say the Mercosur deal would allow unfair competition because imported products would not have to meet the same standards as European produce, such as rules on animal welfare, pesticides, hormones and labour conditions. They warn that the agreement could seriously harm local farming and food safety.

Protests also took place in France, where about 100 tractors entered Paris despite police controls. Farmers gathered near landmarks including the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe, also voicing opposition to the Mercosur agreement.

The EU is expected to decide soon on whether to approve the trade deal.