   
Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 28 October, 2021
Latest News:
Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels...
Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes,...
Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes,...
‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients...
Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    2
    Brussels Airport warns autumn holidaymakers to arrive early
    3
    27,000 Belgian taxpayers to pay more after incorrect tax break
    4
    New measures for schools considered as situation becomes ‘untenable’
    5
    New fraudulent e-mails circulating in Belgium
    Share article:

    Trial against Deliveroo begins in Brussels

    Thursday, 28 October 2021

    By Helen Lyons

    A Deliveroo courier is classified as self-employed and not entitled to most labour protections. Photo by Helen Lyons/The Brussels Times.

    The Labour Court of Brussels will hear a case on Thursday involving 27 couriers for Deliveroo, who are suing the platform for precarious working conditions.

    Legislation is already underway to prevent such lawsuits in the first place by requiring the gig-work company Deliveroo to classify its couriers as employees, instead of independent contractors, according to De Standaard.

    Classifying the workers who use the platform as independent contractors allows Deliveroo to avoid having to meet labour rights conditions and entitles them to lower tax rates.

    Belgian political parties Vooruit and PS are behind the bill currently in the Chamber that would require this to change, entitling couriers for Delivertoo to the same labour rights that other working Belgians get.

    “Everyone has the right to fair pay and strong social protection at work, including within the platform economy,” Member of Parliament Anja Vanrobaeys (Vooruit) and her PS colleague Sophie Themont say.

    “You work in shifts, you don’t choose your own customers and prices and you don’t choose what clothes you wear when you work. You are actually completely dependent on an app to carry out your tasks,” Themont points out.

    “Yet you have much less favourable work accident insurance than that of an employee. You also earn a lot less and live in uncertainty. That is the situation for many platform workers. We must put an end to exploitation. They must have a real status and guaranteed social rights.”

    The legislation being proposed would reverse the burden of proof for platform workers: instead of Deliveroo couriers having to prove that they’re working more as a regular employee than a self-employed contractor in order to obtain basic labour rights, Deliveroo would have to prove that it’s couriers aren’t regular employees if they wish to continue denying them those rights that come with the status.

    “Self-employment within the platform economy is still possible in the proposal, but must first be proven,” Themont said.

    Related News

     

    An investigation by the Belgian labour auditorate showed that Deliveroo imposes a number of rules on the self-employed couriers that make the working relationship more like that of an employer and an employee.

    But relying on a 2017 law, the company is sticking to its ‘sharing economy model’ with self-employed couriers, claiming that they don’t owe their workers any of the basic rights that come with standard employment.

    With the support of the Belgian state, 27 couriers started a process in which they ask Deliveroo to recognise them as employees. They also want the company to report their performance to the National Social Security Office and pay them back-pay.

    Trade unions ABVV and ACV have also joined in the suit.

    Deliveroo continues to defend its labour model, citing flexibility as its biggest argument.

    “In September, 3,400 candidates approached us to work as couriers. Our couriers can choose where and when they work, with the freedom and flexibility they want,” Rodolphe Van Nuffel, spokesperson for Deliveroo Belgium, told De Standaard.

    But a recent VUB study showed that precarious working conditions for couriers are tied to poor wellbeing overall.

    “Various factors such as long and irregular working hours, the lack of social security and low wages make couriers an extremely vulnerable group,” said researcher Elief Vandevenne.

    Latest news

    Belgium switches to winter time this weekend (yes, again)
    This weekend, Belgium will once again change the clocks from summer to winter time, meaning that at 3:00 AM, the clocks will go back one hour, ...
    Turkey gets green light to join EU schemes, UK still waiting
    On Wednesday, Turkey was given the go-ahead to join the EU’s flagship research, education and youth programmes while the United Kingdom’s bid to stay ...
    ‘Too much, too quickly’: 40% of burnout patients given antidepressants
    The process of diagnosing burnout among people in Belgium is too slow, while too many antidepressants are being prescribed too quickly to people ...
    Travel confidence: 2 in 3 Europeans plan to travel in the next six months
    Demand for travel is strong across Europe despite the end of the peak summer season, with 2 in 3 Europeans planning to travel in the next six months. ...
    Brussels metro: strikes continue to cause delays
    Strike action by metro staff continues to cause delays on Brussels metro lines M1, M2, M5, and M6. This follows from Wednesday's strikes, organised ...
    New police team will investigate mobile phones of trafficking victims
    From now on, a new police team will systematically examine the mobile phones of victims of human smugglers in an effort to track down the criminals ...
    Thousands of travellers could face delays at Brussels Airport due to action
    The around 50,000 travellers expected by Brussels Airport in Zaventem on Friday could face delays as the police at the border controls are planning a ...
    Face masks re-introduced in certain grades of Flemish primary schools
    The wearing of face masks will once again be mandatory for pupils in the fifth and sixth years of Dutch-speaking primary schools, starting from ...
    Push backs of irregular migrants: Is the Commission turning a blind eye?
    The situation at EU’s external borders with Belarus continues to raise concerns about  human rights and humanitarian aid but it is difficult for ...
    Covid-19 infections, deaths and hospitalisations continue to rise
    The number of coronavirus infections, as well as the number of deaths and hospitalisations as a result of it, is continuing to increase in Belgium. ...
    Non-urgent care once again postponed in some hospitals
    As the worsening coronavirus situation in Belgium is starting to take its toll on hospitals, it has been confirmed non-urgent care will once again be ...
    Use of CST in gyms will see Basic-Fit’s 24/7 centres close at night
    Belgium's Consultative Committee announced on Tuesday that it would be standardising the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) meaning it will be needed ...