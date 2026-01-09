Nestlé launches biggest product recall in its history amid baby formula toxin fears

The logo of Swiss food giant Nestle on the facade of its headquarters. Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Belga

Nestlé has initiated what Austrian authorities describe as “the largest product recall in its history”, involving infant formula products from more than 10 factories worldwide.

Earlier this week, the company issued a global recall of certain baby formula products amid concerns that they contain a toxin which can cause food poisoning. They potentially contain cereulide, which can trigger diarrhoea and vomiting when consumed.

Nestlé told AFP that it was a precautionary measure, as "no cases of illness linked to the products concerned have been confirmed to date".

Over 800 products recalled

The recall encompasses over 800 products, according to a statement from Austria’s Federal Ministry of Health, shared by the NGO Foodwatch in Austria and France. Nestlé has not confirmed the details.

Factories reportedly affected include Nestlé’s facility in Konolfingen, Switzerland, which specialises in infant nutrition products like BEBA Bio and Alfamino.

Other impacted sites include the Boué factory in northern France, producing Guigoz and Nidal, and the Biessenhofen plant in Bavaria, Germany, which manufactures BEBA formulas.

The recall was triggered following internal inspections at the Nunspeet factory in the Netherlands.

On Monday, several NAN brand products and Nestlé Little Steps 1 formula for infants aged 0-6 months were recalled in Belgium.

Consumers seeking information can contact Nestlé’s customer service at +32 2 529 55 25 or via email at consum@be.nestle.com.