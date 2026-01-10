Belgian property trends: prices stall in Brussels while the market surges elsewhere

Illustration photo of a house with a French "à vendre" sign. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

The property market in Brussels saw sluggish growth in 2025, according to the latest ERA Barometer, the annual real estate analysis conducted by ERA in partnership with the University of Antwerp.

Elsewhere in the country, things looked different. After two relatively quiet years, buyers and sellers in Wallonia moved more quickly in 2025, and house prices rose sharply.

Brussels apartment market lags behind

The Brussels property market was dragged down by the price of apartments in 2025. In 2025, the average price of an apartment rose by just 0.8%, marking the third consecutive year of minimal growth.

ERA points to several factors holding back the Brussels market: complex regulations, persistent political instability, and lengthy administrative procedures. Despite this, it says the capital still "presents opportunities for both buyers and investors".

Walloon house prices up 5.7%

In 2025, house prices in Wallonia increased by an average of 5.7%, a major jump compared with 1.9% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2023.

“Prospective buyers make offers faster and negotiate less than in previous years,” explains Johan Krijgsman, CEO of ERA. “This shows the market is heating up after a period of relative calm.”

Even as interest rates climbed from around 3% to 3.5%, and inflation reached 2.47%, demand remained strong.

Impact of lower registration fees

According to ERA, a key driver of the Walloon surge is the reduction in registration fees for first-time buyers. Since 1 January 2025, buyers of a first and only home in Wallonia pay only 3% in fees, down from 12.5%.

“Lower entry costs mean buyers need less equity to secure a mortgage, which has significantly increased demand,” says Krijgsman. “Supply hasn’t grown at the same pace, which is pushing prices up.”

The measure has also attracted some buyers from Flanders. “The gap with Flanders is now just one percentage point, while prices there are higher. For some families, looking across the language border has become financially attractive,” he added.

Outlook

The ERA Barometer 2025 confirmed a stark contrast between Wallonia and Brussels. According to the report, while Wallonia’s market is thriving due to policy changes and high buyer demand, Brussels faces structural challenges that continue to slow growth. For prospective homeowners, these dynamics may influence where to invest or purchase in the coming year.

“The Walloon market is at its best in years,” concludes Krijgsman. “With lower registration fees and strong buyer confidence, 2025 is shaping up to be a year of opportunity.”

