Third dose ‘very likely’ for all Belgian residents, says Walloon Health Minister

It is “very likely” that all Belgian residents will receive a booster vaccination dose in the coming months or the course of 2022, says Walloon Health Minister Christie Morreale.

A third shot is currently only administered to care centre residents, people aged over 65 years old and people with weakened immunity, but the authorities in the meantime also requested the opinion of the Superior Health Council about giving a booster dose to other population groups.

This mainly concerns healthcare providers and people with underlying conditions, but an opinion has also been requested on the usefulness of a third shot for the entire population.

On Saturday, the Interministerial Health Conference will meet to discuss this, but even if it is not (yet) decided to give the entire population a booster shot, Morreale told Bel-RTL it will “very likely” come later.

“If the Superior Health Council does not currently believe that the third jab should be administered to the entire population, it will probably do so in the coming months,” she said.

“It is very likely that residents will be called for a booster shot in the course of the next few months or in the course of 2022,” Morreale said.