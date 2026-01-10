Two innovative Belgian companies join forces to boost European AI sovereignty

A person takes a photo of the 2026 CES logo ahead of the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 5, 2026. Credit: AFP

Two Belgian companies have announced a partnership at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to create a global leader in artificial intelligence sovereignty.

The collaboration involves Tonomia, which specialises in solar-powered solutions for AI-driven applications, and Shield AI, which focuses on protecting sensitive information from being leaked during AI usage. Tonomia combines renewable energy production with high-performance computing, while Shield AI ensures data security across AI-generated content such as prompts, documents, and emails, with measures for anonymisation, traceability, and compliance.

The shared goal of the partnership is to establish AI sovereignty at a time when global AI usage is surging, dependency on large-scale data centres (mostly American hyperscalers) is increasing, and concerns about data security are mounting. Shield AI’s CEO, Mustapha Annouh, emphasised that the alliance addresses the critical need to secure sensitive information against silent and unintentional leaks.

Tonomia’s approach integrates sovereign infrastructure with secure AI applications, enabling organisations to harness the competitive and transformative power of AI while maintaining full control over their data, models, and automated decisions, explained Tonomia CEO, Mustapha Belhabib.

Together, the companies aim to cover the entire value chain of AI sovereignty, from infrastructure to real-world applications. The collaboration provides solutions to long-standing questions for businesses, such as where their AI operates, who controls data access, how models function, and how they can demonstrate compliance to regulators, partners, or citizens. Shield AI’s CEO highlighted this continuity as crucial for addressing security gaps in AI usage.

Both CEOs described their joint solution as comprehensive, practical, and ready for immediate implementation.

The partnership was formalised during CES as part of their joint presence on the stand of the Walloon Export and Foreign Investment Agency (Awex). The initiative showcases Wallonia’s capability to produce cutting-edge solutions in a globally strategic sector by combining innovation, security, and industrial vision. It aligns with Europe’s broader ambition of achieving technological autonomy.

The two companies aspire to become a global leader in AI sovereignty, positioning Belgium at the forefront of anticipating major AI transformations such as autonomous agents and increasingly complex decision-making systems.

